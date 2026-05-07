Can Victor Wembanyama carry the San Antonio Spurs after historic playoff blowout?

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Victor Wembanyama recorded 19 points and 15 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-95 on Wednesday night, leveling their Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1.

Stephon Castle led San Antonio in scoring with 21 points, while De'Aaron Fox added 16 points in a dominant all around performance from the Spurs. San Antonio shot 50 percent from the field and connected on 41 percent of its three point attempts, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The 38 point defeat marked the worst postseason loss in Timberwolves franchise history. Minnesota’s previous largest playoff defeat had been a 30 point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2003.

For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. each scored 12 points. Edwards again came off the bench as the Timberwolves continued to manage his recovery from a hyperextended left knee.

The Spurs seized control early behind aggressive offensive play from Wembanyama and Fox, who combined to score San Antonio’s first 11 points. Minnesota struggled throughout the opening half, shooting just 29.8 percent from the field and making only two of 15 attempts from beyond the arc before halftime.

San Antonio built a 59-34 lead late in the second quarter during an explosive 11-0 run highlighted by consecutive dunks from Dylan Harper and Castle.

The game was effectively over midway through the fourth quarter when both teams emptied their benches with the Spurs leading 104-66.

Games 3 and 4 of the series will now shift to Minneapolis on Friday and Sunday.

News.Az