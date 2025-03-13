Yandex metrika counter

Canada announces plan to ease Syria sanctions

The Canadian government on Wednesday announced plans to ease sanctions on Syria during what it called a period of transition, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Many Western nations, including Canada, had put a range of sanctions against Syria under its ousted President Bashar al-Assad, who was toppled late last year by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

