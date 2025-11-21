Canada bear attack on students and teachers leaves 11 injured, 2 critically

+ ↺ − 16 px

A grizzly bear attacked elementary school students and teachers in British Columbia, Canada, injuring 11 people, two of them critically.

The bear engaged the group at around 2 p.m. Thursday in Bella Coola, Canada, 260 miles northwest of Vancouver, News.Az reports citing The Wahsington Times.

Fourth- and fifth-graders were on a trail near British Columbia Highway 20 when the bear attacked, British Columbia Emergency Health Services said, according to The Canadian Press.

Along with the two people critically injured and two seriously, seven were treated at the scene, according to provincial health officials.

Veronica Schooner, mother of one of the students, told the Press that a male teacher “got the whole brunt of it” and was subsequently airlifted for his injuries. She added to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that the three others with major injuries were students.

The group was from the Acwsalcta School, operated by the tribal Nuxalk Nation. The school said on social media that it was closed Friday, noting, “It’s hard to know what to say during this very difficult time. We are so grateful for our team and our students.”

According to the CBC, Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner said, “We are devastated for the individuals and families impacted by the bear incident. All individuals involved are receiving medical support, and our priority is to ensure that they are safe.”

News.Az