Canada invited to join Eurovision as contest opens door to expansion

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Canada has been told it would be welcome to join the Eurovision Song Contest if it chooses to apply, according to the competition’s director, following growing interest from Ottawa in exploring participation.

Eurovision director Martin Green said Canada had not yet submitted an application but would be welcome in the contest, which is traditionally limited to European Broadcasting Union members and select associate broadcasters, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

His comments come after Canada indicated in its federal budget that it was considering exploring participation in the international song competition.

Green noted that Canada’s national broadcaster, the CBC, is currently an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union, which could make participation technically possible under certain conditions.

Only one associate member, Australia, has ever been granted entry to Eurovision, joining in 2015 due to the contest’s strong popularity there.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has previously expressed interest in strengthening ties with Europe, with officials describing Eurovision participation as part of a broader cultural and diplomatic outreach strategy.

Experts say Canada would need to demonstrate that its participation would bring value to the competition, following a process similar to Australia’s long-term engagement with the European Broadcasting Union before joining.

Canada has previously considered joining Eurovision but ruled it out in 2022 over concerns about cost. Despite this, Canadian artists have occasionally appeared in the contest representing other countries, including Céline Dion, who famously won Eurovision in 1988 for Switzerland.

News.Az