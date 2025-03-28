Canadian PM says old Canada-U.S. ties over

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada's old relationship with the United States "based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,", News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"We must fundamentally reimagine our economy," said Carney, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Canada will respond to the U.S. auto tariffs with retaliatory trade actions, and the response will "have maximum impacts in the United States" and minimum impacts in Canada, he said, adding that nothing is off the table to defend Canada and its workers against the U.S. tariffs.

The prime minister said that Trump's office reached out to him Wednesday night to schedule a call. If it takes place, it will be the first between the two leaders.

On Wednesday, Carney announced a "strategic response fund," which is valued at 2 billion Canadian dollars (1.4 billion U.S. dollars), to bolster the country's auto industry.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 percent tariff on all imported vehicles. The measure takes effect next week.

