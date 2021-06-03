Cancer situation worsened during pandemic — WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The coronavirus pandemic worsened the situation with cancer-related mortality, WHO Europe Regional Director Hans Kluge said in an interview for TASS.

"Even before the pandemic, I launched a special movement - United Action Against Cancer - because, every year, we have 2.2 million people dying of cancer, [and during] the pandemic it’s even worse," Kluge said.

In this regard, the WHO official thanked Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko for support to the WHO center of excellence in Moscow, which works on prevention and combating non-infectious diseases.

News.Az