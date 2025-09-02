Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight fixtures announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight will be for the unified super middleweight title.

Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, enters with a 63-2-2 record, including 39 knockouts. He has won his last six fights and has not lost since his unanimous decision defeat to Dmitry Bivol on May 7, 2022, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Crawford remains undefeated in 41 fights, with 31 wins by knockout. He most recently defeated Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision in Los Angeles in August 2024 and scored a ninth-round knockout over Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas in July 2023.

Fight details:

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET (main event: 11 p.m. ET)

9 p.m. ET (main event: 11 p.m. ET) Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas How to watch: Netflix (subscription required)

This high-stakes matchup promises to be one of the year’s most anticipated boxing events.

