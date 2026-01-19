Car accident kills one, injures four in Warsaw

One minor was killed and four others injured in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon at an intersection in Warsaw, Poland, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Grochowska and Zamieniecka streets, and police received a report of the crash shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

One of the cars overturned and struck pedestrians, injuring three passersby and the two drivers. A 4-year-old boy was later confirmed dead after being taken to the hospital.

The intersection where the accident occurred was completely blocked.

