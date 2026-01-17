Poland charges 5 in alleged Russia-backed sabotage plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish authorities have charged four Ukrainians and one Russian in connection with an alleged Russia-orchestrated sabotage plot, the National Prosecutor’s Office announced on January 16.

The suspects are accused of planning to send parcels containing incendiary devices and explosive substances to Western countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Lithuania. Investigators say they had begun logistical preparations, including sending test parcels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The defendants — Vladyslav D., Vladyslav B., Viacheslav C., and Serhii Y. from Ukraine, and Aleksandr B. from Russia — face terrorism and sabotage charges under Poland’s Criminal Code, carrying potential life imprisonment if convicted.

Another Russian national, Jaroslav M., is also linked to the plot but remains at large. Polish authorities have initiated a search and filed an extradition request.

Poland has reported multiple sabotage and espionage incidents linked to Russian and Belarusian intelligence in recent years, including a railway bombing in November 2025 and a fire at a DHL hub in Germany in 2024. Ukrainian authorities assisted Poland in identifying and detaining the suspects.

News.Az