Car bombs shake Somalia's capital Mogadishu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two car bomb explosions targeting Somalia's education ministry rocked the capital Mogadishu on Saturday and blew out windows of nearby buildings, witnesses said, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere, but it was unclear if it was behind the latest blasts.

"Two car bombs targeted the education ministry building along K5 street," an inhabitant Ahmed Nur told Reuters.

News.Az