Cardano (ADA) and a viral coin under $0.004 predicted to outperform Ripple (XRP) in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has dominated crypto discussions in the past year, hitting a new all-time high of $3.64 in July. However, the rally has cooled as XRP battles notable profit-taking from retail investors, who are eyeing the next breakout stars.Cardano (ADA) and a viral meme coin trading below $0.004, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), are the top destinations, and market watchers predicted they could outperform XRP in the upcoming Q4 bull market showdown.

Cardano (ADA): Building Enduring Utility

Cardano finds itself in a methodical ascent rather than a rapid spike, a profile that appeals to seasoned capital seekers. ADA trades in familiar territory, with strong support in the $0.80s, and tests resistance near the $0.85–$0.90 range. A decisive breakout above $1.15 could lead to a potential rally to its multi-year high of $3.09.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/222-1758138162.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The fundamentals reinforce this technical setup. DeFi on Cardano is gaining traction, with Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching approximately $375 million. This growth is accompanied by a 19% week-over-week increase in DEX volume, now standing at around $4.68 million. Meanwhile, the growing exchange outflows indicate confidence in holding rather than selling. Institutional interest continues to firm. The possibility of spot ADA ETF approval recently soared above 90% on Polymarket. If macro tailwinds return, Cardano avoids the hype trap while offering a foundational narrative. Taken together, ADA may well be a "slow burn" altcoin prime for strategic accumulation as we enter Q4.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin That Could Outdo Ripple (XRP)

Little Pepe is rewriting the meme coin story by blending viral internet culture with a real technological backbone. Unlike many meme plays that rely solely on hype, LILPEPE is launching as a dedicated Layer-2 chain exclusively designed for meme tokens. It’s Ethereum-compatible, meaning developers and traders can plug in easily using familiar tools. However, its sharp focus sets it apart: everything is optimized for meme liquidity, lightning-fast settlement, and ultra-low fees. The chain features unique elements, including zero trading taxes, anti-sniper protections for fair launches, and the Pepe Pump Pad. In this built-in launchpad, new meme tokens can debut directly within the LILPEPE ecosystem. Every launch routes liquidity back into LILPEPE, creating a flywheel of demand.

Presale Traction and Growing Buzz

Momentum is already strong. The presale has raised over $25 million, selling more than 15.5 million tokens at $0.0021, representing over 100% growth from the initial stage pricing. With only 2% remaining before Stage 12 closes, urgency is mounting. Thousands of investors have already been onboarded, while credibility checks, such as a 95% CertiK audit score and a CoinMarketCap listing, reinforce trust. The project’s giveaways are further fueling virality. A headline $77,000 LILPEPE prize for 10 winners, plus ETH rewards for community members, is drawing massive attention across Telegram and Twitter. Meme coins thrive on culture and reflexivity when attention and capital collide. By providing meme traders with a platform where every token launched generates value for LILPEPE, this project establishes a moat that SHIB and DOGE have never had. Analysts are already projecting 17,800% gains in the next cycle, suggesting LILPEPE could become the next millionaire-maker meme coin of 2025.

Why XRP is Destined to Lag?

XRP is often called the “banker’s coin.” Trading at around $3, it has clear institutional use cases, including cross-border payments, liquidity solutions, and compliance benefits. However, that strength is also its weakness. XRP’s price growth relies heavily on regulatory clarity and slow-moving banking partnerships. Its market is capped by bureaucracy.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/scree-1758138093.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

XRP Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Cardano and Little Pepe offer radically different growth profiles:

Cardano thrives on grassroots innovation. Its DeFi ecosystem is climbing fast. Unlike Ripple’s reliance on external adoption, ADA’s ecosystem compounds value internally as more dApps deploy and more liquidity migrates on-chain.

Little Pepe represents the opposite end of the spectrum: a cultural rocket. Meme coins aren’t waiting for bank approvals; they thrive on virality, trading activity, and community hype. By launching a Layer-2 with integrated launchpad mechanics, LILPEPE positions itself as the infrastructure for the next wave of meme speculation. Every new meme token launched reinforces LILPEPE’s value, a reflexive cycle XRP cannot replicate.

In short, XRP offers stability. However, ADA’s utility growth and LILPEPE’s explosive meme flywheel create a dual case for outperformance in 2025, where retail mania, not institutional sluggishness, may drive the biggest returns. Join the Little Pepe presale via the official website and stay connected to developments by following the community on Telegram to stay ahead of the next breakout wave.

