Cardano price prediction: Could ADA smash through $1.50 as bulls return stronger than ever?

Cardano (ADA) is heating up again and the bulls are back in charge. After weeks of sideways action, ADA has blasted through key resistance levels and is now eyeing a bold target $1.50.

With technical indicators turning green and trading volume rising fast, many investors believe this could be the breakout run. But does ADA have the momentum to push even higher?

Cardano Bulls Push ADA Toward a Major Breakout

Cardano price prediction has become the talk of the town. The token just pushed past the $0.84 mark and briefly peaked at $0.8961, the highest level in over three months. This breakout isn't just about price action. It's backed by rising derivatives volume and a bullish MACD crossover. This signals a decisive momentum shift.

With the RSI climbing to 81.46, ADA is technically overbought, but that hasn't stopped it before. In past rallies, Cardano sustained strong upward moves even in overbought zones and the current chart suggests history might repeat itself.

Trading above the VWAP and holding support above $0.84 strengthens the bullish case. All eyes are now on the $1.05 resistance, a key barrier from previous cycles. If ADA breaks through, $1.20 is the next logical target for Cardano price prediction and a clean surge could even put $1.50 in sight.

Volume tells its own story too. Over 62 million ADA changed hands on Coinbase in a day, showing strong conviction from traders. Cardano bulls are clearly back and if momentum keeps building, ADA could be one of the top altcoins to watch this quarter.

Remittix Is Leading the Pack as the Best Presale of 2025

While Cardano bulls make headlines with a potential push toward $1.50, a newer player is quietly turning more heads behind the scenes Remittix. This fast-rising crypto project is not just riding the wave of market optimism, it's creating its own momentum entirely.

While ADA grabs attention with technical breakouts, Remittix is gaining traction for what truly matters in 2025: real utility, low fees and fiat settlement.

Remittix isn’t another speculative token. It’s a full-scale crypto payment solution that helps people send crypto and receive fiat directly into bank accounts, without any need for centralized exchanges or complex conversion steps. As businesses seek smarter ways to accept crypto payments and remittance costs remain high globally, Remittix offers a rare solution that checks all boxes.

Remittix handles crypto-to-fiat instantly with direct-to-bank delivery

The token price is still under $0.10 but gaining fast

Investors can still 3x before public listing, according to analysts

$250,000 giveaway now live for early buyers

While Cardano eyes its next big resistance, Remittix is building the rails for real-world crypto adoption and that’s where smart money is quietly moving.

