Cardano price prediction: Open interest hits record $1.66B, Is a surge to $1.50 on its way?

Cardano price prediction: Open interest hits record $1.66B, Is a surge to $1.50 on its way?

+ ↺ − 16 px

As July draws to a close, Cardano price prediction is showing real strength this week. New data reveals open interest as ADA trading volume reaches $2.12 billion. That’s the highest it has ever been.

This means that more traders are betting on ADA than ever before. This is awesome; however, it is not the only promising altcoin. Investors also have eyes on a new token, Remittix.

More Money, More Movement

It is common knowledge within the crypto space that once traders start to show interest in a certain coin, price moves usually follow. The last time interest in Cardano futures surged, prices also climbed quickly.

Right now, ADA is trading just above $0.80. If momentum holds, the next stop could be $1.5. From there, bulls are eyeing $5.00 and beyond.

Why Cardano Is Gaining Attention

Cardano remains one of the most watched altcoins. It has strong community backing. Its smart contract network is growing. And more projects are building on it.

ADA has always been slow and steady. But when it moves, it moves fast. Investors remember its 2021 run, when it crossed $3. That memory fuels today’s interest.

But ADA Isn’t Alone

While Cardano shows signs of a big move, one low-cost rival is stealing some of the spotlight. Remittix (RTX) is drawing fresh attention in the DeFi world. It lets users send crypto and receive fiat directly into a bank account.

With 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies supported, Remittix is doing what many big platforms still can’t. It’s not just for users. Businesses can also plug into Remittix through its Pay API. They get paid in fiat while accepting crypto from clients. It is PayFi's answer to Wise or Stripe, but with lower fees and crypto flexibility.

Do you still need convincing? Here is why Remittix is a strong investment:

It supports both personal and business use.

It completes payments in under 24 hours.

It charges no hidden fees or surprise costs.

It has locked liquidity and audited contracts.

It aims to take on a $183 trillion market.

At just $0.0842, RTX is attracting buyers fast. Many believe it will reach $5 by 2025. Compared to Cardano’s larger cap, it has more room to grow short term.

Top Defi Coin and Next Best Crypto to Deliver Gains

ADA’s growing open interest as Cardano price prediction continues to show strong momentum. But as traders look for faster gains, RTX is offering a new option with good prospects.

Both tokens could do well. One is trusted and tested. The other is newer, has excellent prospects, and is moving fast.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az