Cardano (ADA) is grabbing attention now with analysts predicting a climb toward $1.15 to $1.25 in Q4, based on recent breakouts above key resistance zones.

Meanwhile, Pi Network is rolling out major updates: its protocol upgrade versions are evolving, Mainnet migration continues, and new listings are expanding access globally.

Amid this, Remittix (RTX) is setting new crypto records this month. Its project is approaching $26 million raised, team verification by CertiK is complete, and the wallet beta is live with community testers. For those researching Cardano price prediction and Pi network news, Remittix could be emerging as one of the best crypto project opportunities.

Cardano Price Prediction Looks Bullish in Q4

Cardano price is holding around $0.87, supported by accumulation among large holders and firm support at the $0.85 to $0.90 zone. A clean break above $0.95 has sparked signals that ADA could push toward $1.15 and $1.25, which are seen by many analysts as the next resistance zones. Whales accumulating ADA are helping to make support more resilient.

Pi Network News and Outlook

Pi Network has been active with several key developments recently. The network has migrated over 12 million users to Mainnet, circulating supply of PI tokens now stands at around 8.04 billion. Despite this, the PI token price remains near $0.36, facing resistance and limited momentum in the short term.

Why Remittix Is Making Crypto Records This Month

Compared with Cardano’s steady climb and Pi’s update-driven headwinds, Remittix is hitting multiple milestones that align with what many look for in a best crypto project.

CertiK has verified the Remittix team, making it officially ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch tokens. Wallet Beta is now live with real users testing it, listings have been secured on both BitMart and LBANK, and a third centralized exchange is in view. These elements suggest Remittix is executing fast, delivering utility and security.

Remittix has sold over 664 million tokens. It is priced at $0.1080 per token. It has raised over $25.9 million. These figures reflect strong demand and project momentum that few projects can match this early.

Here are key features pushing Remittix forward:

Users can send crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries

Global payout rails are integrated already and expanding

The project is audited by CertiK, which builds trust and transparency

Early believers are already calling it “XRP 2.0”

It is built for adoption, not speculation

These features give Remittix advantages that both ADA and PI lack right now. While ADA has brand and history, and PI has community and upgrades, Remittix brings referral incentives (15% USDT reward), a $250,000 giveaway, live product testing, and confirmed exchange listings.

Remittix May Be One Of The Top Projects While ADA Builds Out

Cardano’s price prediction suggests it may reach $1.15 to $1.25 if it can keep above $0.95, supported by whale accumulation and improving technicals. Pi Network continues to release protocol upgrades, migrate users, and expand listings, though price momentum remains muted.

Remittix is outperforming many expectations. For those examining the best crypto project options, Remittix offers a blend of utility, growth, and security that could make it a breakout chord in this cycle.

News.Az