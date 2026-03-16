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Iran threatens strikes on Doha and Dubai, residents urged to evacuate immediately

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Iran threatens strikes on Doha and Dubai, residents urged to evacuate immediately
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Iran’s Media Operations Center has issued an urgent warning for civilians in specific areas of Dubai and Doha.

The alert claims that U.S. military personnel are allegedly hiding in certain neighborhoods and urges residents to evacuate immediately. Maps indicate the areas of Ain Khaled, Lusail, and Al Waab in Doha, while specific Dubai locations were also mentioned, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing Iran-U.S. conflict, raising concerns over civilian safety in these cities.

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Authorities in both the UAE and Qatar have not yet commented on the report.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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