Top IRGC navy commander Mohammadzadeh killed as Israel strikes Bandar Abbas and Tehran - VIDEO

Top IRGC navy commander Mohammadzadeh killed as Israel strikes Bandar Abbas and Tehran - VIDEO

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Gholamreza Mohammadzadeh, a senior naval commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in a nighttime airstrike on the port city of Bandar Abbas and Tehran, according to Iranian sources.

In a separate development, the U.S.-Israeli coalition carried out overnight strikes on Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, News.Az reports.

Reports indicate that at least one aircraft was destroyed during the attack.

Earlier, surveillance camera footage showed an Israeli airstrike hitting a cyber police building in Hamadan in western Iran.

Additional footage circulating online reportedly shows a strike targeting a group of Basij personnel while they were assembled in formation.

News.Az