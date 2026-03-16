UAE’s main airport back in operation

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Dubai International Airport (DXB) has begun gradually resuming flights following a precautionary suspension early on Monday, March 16, 2026. The temporary halt affected operations at the world’s busiest international airport.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that as of 10:00 a.m. GST, flights are resuming to selected destinations. Passengers have been advised to check with airlines for the latest updates on their specific flights, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emirates Airlines reported that some flights were cancelled due to the morning disruption. Affected passengers will receive cancellation notices and guidance on reaccommodation options. The airline is operating a limited schedule and urges travelers to confirm flight status before heading to the airport. Bookings can be amended or rebooked online within 72 hours of the original departure through the Emirates app, or via travel agents.

Some flights were temporarily diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport. Meanwhile, Dubai Police closed several nearby roads including Airport Road, the Airport Tunnel, Al Garhoud Bridge towards Casablanca Street, Cargo Village, and Marrakech Street, though no updated reopening time has been announced.

Authorities say the situation remains dynamic, and operations are being continuously assessed.

News.Az