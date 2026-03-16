Massive explosion after strike on oil depot in Russia- VIDEO/PHOTO

Massive explosion after strike on oil depot in Russia- VIDEO/PHOTO

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Ukrainian drones reportedly hit an oil depot in Labinsk overnight on March 16, 2026, igniting a blaze at the facility.

Prior to the attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported shooting down 28 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory late on March 15. Local authorities have not yet issued a statement, and the strike could not be independently verified, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Photo: Exilenova

Labinsk is located about 345 kilometers (214 miles) southeast of occupied Crimea and roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled areas near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine frequently targets military infrastructure deep inside Russia and occupied territories to reduce Moscow’s military capabilities. Kyiv considers oil facilities legitimate military targets because they directly fund Russia’s war effort.

This strike follows a series of similar attacks in Krasnodar Krai:

March 15: Tikhoretsk oil pumping station reportedly struck.

March 14: Afipsky Oil Refinery targeted, sparking a large fire.

Port Kavkaz facility attacked, causing injuries and damage to a technical vessel.

Ukraine’s General Staff emphasized that the targeted facilities are involved in supplying the Russian military.

News.Az