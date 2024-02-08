Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran has increased significantly - Shahin Mustafayev

Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran has increased significantly - Shahin Mustafayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 45%, and transit cargo transportation by 1.6 times, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said this today.

He noted that work to connect the Zangilan economic region with Nakhchivan through Iran continues.

At the end of last year, a road bridge across the Astarachay River was put into operation between the two countries, Mustafayev added.

News.Az