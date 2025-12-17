Carlos Alcaraz parts ways with coach Ferrero after 7 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has announced a surprising split from his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after more than seven years of working together, as he embarks on a “new adventure.”

Ferrero, who guided Alcaraz from his teenage years, played a key role in the Spaniard’s rise to the top of the sport, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Under his mentorship, Alcaraz has won 24 career titles, including six Grand Slam trophies, and achieved the No. 1 ranking in the world.

Ferrero, the French Open champion back in 2003, and Samuel Lopez had recently won the ATP Coach of the Year for their work with Alcaraz, who picked up the Roland Garros and US Open titles in 2025 among eight trophies overall in the year.

Alcaraz's now former coach said "I wish I could have continued" as he released a statement on Instagram, with Alcaraz thanking Ferrero for "turning my childhood dreams into reality" in an X post.

No reasons have been given for the duo parting ways.

"It is very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality.

"We started this journey when I was just a kid, and you've been with me on an incredible adventure, both on and off the court. I've thoroughly enjoyed every single step of it with you.

"We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach.

"So many memories flood my mind that choosing just one wouldn't be fair. You've helped me grow as an athlete, but above all, as a person. And something I value immensely: I've enjoyed the process. That's what I'll cherish, the journey we've shared.

"Now a time of change is upon us both, bringing new adventures and new projects. But I'm certain we'll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have.

"I sincerely wish you all the best in everything that comes your way. I take comfort in knowing that we gave our all, that we made everything available to each other. Thanks for everything, Juanki!"

News.Az