Alcaraz defeats Fritz to win Japan Open title

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz powered past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Tuesday, capturing his eighth title of the year.

The victory capped a stellar season for the 21-year-old Spaniard, reinforcing his reputation as a dominant force in men’s tennis, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Victory also earned Alcaraz revenge for a stunning loss to Fritz at the Laver Cup in San Francisco this month, the Spaniard's first defeat by the American in four clashes, which came shortly after his triumphant U.S. Open campaign.

After a high-quality beginning to the match under the roof of the Ariake Colosseum, Alcaraz edged ahead when Fritz sent his shot long to drop serve for the first time, and the top seed was in no mood to relent as he went on to seal the opening set.

Fritz received treatment for a thigh problem before the start of the next set and Alcaraz immediately heaped pressure on the second seed by hitting a blistering forehand to break in the opening game.

The six-times Grand Slam champion quickly built a 4-1 lead, prompting Fritz to throw his racket to the floor in frustration, and although Alcaraz briefly wobbled on serve later, he secured the win for his first Tokyo title.

