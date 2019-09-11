Caspian Energy International Media Group becomes general media partner of 12th Eurasian Forum Kazenergy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Caspian Energy International Media Group has become a general media partner of Kazakhstan Energy Week and 12th Eurasian Kazenergy forum which will be held in Nur-Sultan from 23 to 29 September 2019, Caspian Energy International Media Group reports.

The energy week will feature a conference on oil refining and petrochemistry of Central Asia (GBC), a forum of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), a competition as part of the Kazenergy Youth Forum (SEC), a forum of Women's Energy Club and other activities. 12th Eurasian Kazenergy forum will be the key event of the Kazakhstan Energy Week.

Chairman of the Arctic Circle international forum and former President of Iceland Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation of Libya Mustafa Sanalla, Global Gas Center Executive Director Valérie Ducrot, Minister of Energy of Algeria Mohamed Arkab, the International Energy Charter Secretary-General Urban Rusnák, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo and others will address the forum.

The event will also feature the presentation of the updated version of the National Energy Report-2019.

This forum is one of the main events of the energy sector in the Caspian and Central Asian regions. Over 2,500 delegates from more than 300 companies representing over 50 countries participate in the forum annually.

News.Az

