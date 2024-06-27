Caspian Sea nations hold talks in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th meeting of the High-Level Working Group (HLGW) on Caspian Sea Issues was held in the Iranian capital Tehran on June 24-26.

The delegations of Azerbaijan (head of delegation - S.Sharifov), Iran (A.Jahangiri), Kazakhstan (Z.Amanjolova), Russia (M.Petrakov) and Turkmenistan (M.Atadjanov) took part in the negotiations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.The meeting was chaired by the head of the Iranian delegation Jahangiri. During the meeting, the parties continued discussing the methodology of building direct access lines to the Caspian Sea.The meeting also reviewed cooperation in the Caspian Sea. The delegations expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for organising the high-level meeting.The next HLWG meeting will be held in Kazakhstan and the dates will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

News.Az