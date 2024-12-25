Casualty count confirmed in plane crash near Aktau
The plane crash near Aktau has led to 38 confirmed fatalities, according to Marat Karabayev, the Minister of Transportation of Kazakhstan, News.az reports.“There were 67 people onboard – 62 passengers and 5 crew members. Unfortunately, 38 people died, and 29 survived,” Karabayev stated during a briefing in Aktau.
Among the victims, 23 of the 37 Azerbaijani citizens onboard died, and 14 survived. All 3 passengers from Kyrgyzstan survived. Of the 16 Russian citizens, 7 died, and 9 survived. All 6 Kazakh citizens on the plane died.
The aircraft crew consisted of 5 members: 2 died, and 3 survived.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was operating a flight en route from Baku to Grozny when it crashed on Wednesday morning near Aktau.