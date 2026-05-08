Rescued bears recover at Armenia wildlife refuge after years in captivity - VIDEO

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Bears rescued from captivity in Armenia are recovering at a wildlife refuge in the country’s highlands after being kept for years in poor conditions as status symbols by wealthy owners.

Many of the animals had previously been confined in small cages near private homes, restaurants and businesses, where they were displayed as symbols of prestige and power, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

After being rescued, the bears were transferred to a wildlife refuge where they are now receiving care and living in improved natural conditions.

Animal welfare groups involved in the rescue efforts said the bears often arrived suffering from stress, malnutrition and long-term health problems caused by years of captivity.

The sanctuary provides larger outdoor spaces and rehabilitation support aimed at helping the animals recover physically and adapt to more natural surroundings.

News.Az