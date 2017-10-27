Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Catalan regional parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain, just as the Spanish government appears set to impose direct rule.

The move was was backed 70-10 in a ballot boycotted by opposition MPs, AzVision reports.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy earlier told senators direct rule was needed to return "law, democracy and stability" to Catalonia.

The crisis began when Catalans backed independence in an illegal vote earlier this month.

News.Az

