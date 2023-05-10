Russian, Turkish Top Diplomats mull the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia and Türkiye-Armenia normalization process with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, said the Turkish diplomat in an interview with the journalists, News.az reports.
He noted that he also discussed issues related to Azerbaijan with his Iranian counterpart.