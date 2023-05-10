Yandex metrika counter

Russian, Turkish Top Diplomats mull the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

  • Politics
  • Share
Russian, Turkish Top Diplomats mull the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia and Türkiye-Armenia normalization process with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, said the Turkish diplomat in an interview with the journalists, News.az reports.

He noted that he also discussed issues related to Azerbaijan with his Iranian counterpart.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      