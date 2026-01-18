Ceasefire reached in Syria as oil fields return to government control

Syrian Arab Republic President Ahmed al-Sharaa approved a new agreement providing for a ceasefire on all fronts where YPG/SDG terrorist units are deployed, News.Az reports, citing Syria TV channel.

According to the agreements reached, all YPG/SDG units will be withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

The document also confirms the transfer of oil and gas fields in Deir ez-Zor province, which government forces regained control of on Sunday, to the Syrian government:

"As an initial step, all SDG military formations will be withdrawn from territories east of the Euphrates River, and control over Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces - both administratively and militarily - will be immediately and fully transferred to the Syrian government."

The government, in turn, undertakes not to persecute SDF personnel and fighters, as well as representatives of the civil administration in these provinces.

All civil institutions in the Al-Hasakah province are integrated into the structures of the Syrian state and its administrative system.

The Syrian government assumes full control of all border crossings, as well as the region's oil and gas fields. Regular armed forces will guard them to ensure the return of natural resources to the state.

All SDG military and security personnel are subject to integration into the structures of the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior on an individual basis, after passing the required security checks.

They are provided with appropriate military ranks, material and logistical support in accordance with the established procedure, while simultaneously ensuring the protection of the specific features and identity of the Kurdish regions.

The SDG leadership undertakes not to accept into its ranks the remnants of the previous regime and to hand over lists of officers of these formations located in northeastern Syria.

A presidential decree is issued appointing a candidate for the post of governor of Al-Hasakah province as a guarantee of political participation and local representation.

The city of Ain al-Arab (Kobani) is being liberated from heavy military forces. An internal security force composed of local residents is being established, while the local police force, administratively subordinate to the Syrian Ministry of Interior, is being retained.

The administration responsible for prisons and camps holding ISIS fighters, as well as the forces guarding these facilities, are being integrated into state structures. The Syrian government assumes full legal and security responsibility for them.