Syrian army enters Deir Hafir, Aleppo as YPG/SDF withdraws

The Syrian Army on Saturday announced that its units have begun entering areas west of the Euphrates River, starting with the city of Deir Hafir east of Aleppo, amid the withdrawal of the YPG/SDF terror group.

The Operations Command of the Syrian Arab Army said: “Advance units of the Syrian Arab Army have begun entering the area west of the Euphrates, starting with the city of Deir Hafir,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Earlier, the army urged civilians not to enter designated military operation zones in the area until they are fully secured and cleared of landmines and war remnants, citing safety concerns.

The move comes as Ferhat Abdi Sahin, a ringleader of the YPG/SDF terror group targeted by the army's military operation west of the Euphrates, claimed that terror elements would withdraw to regions east of the river starting 7 am local time (0400GMT).

