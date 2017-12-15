Central Bank: Fed decision does not have a direct impact on manat

The CBA says that this decision does not have a direct effect on manat rate.

‘In general, there is not a fundamental basis for sharp change in manat rate. For the present, the exchange rate of manat depends on demand/supply ratio in the currency market. The demand/supply ratio in the foreign market mainly depends on the condition of balance of payment. As this is at the balanced level, the exchange rate of manat against US dollar is stable’, the bank said.

Yesterday, Fed increased the interest rate from 0.25% to 1.50%.

