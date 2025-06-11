Central Bank of Azerbaijan leaves key rate unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.25%.

According to the CBA, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor remains at 6.25%, and the upper limit at 8.25%, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This marks the ninth consecutive time that the CBA has left the rate unchanged. The 7.25% rate has been in effect since May 2, 2024, when it was lowered from 7.5%.

"This decision was made taking into account the alignment of actual inflation with forecasts, the potential effects of recent global economic developments, the domestic macroeconomic situation, and monetary policy decisions," the statement said.

The next meeting of the CBA Board on the interest rate is scheduled for July 23.

