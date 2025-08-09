Chad court sentences ex-PM, opposition leader to 20 years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in Chad sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison on Saturday, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia, and inciting a massacre.

The court in N'Djamena jailed Masra, one of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno's fiercest critics, for his role in inciting inter-communal violence in which 42 people were killed on May 14, News.Az reports citing France24.

Most of the massacre victims were women and children in Mandakao, southwestern Chad, according to the court. On Friday, the state prosecutor had called for a 25-year sentence.

Masra was arrested on May 16, charged with "inciting hatred, revolt, forming and complicity with armed gangs, complicity in murder, arson and desecration of graves".

He stood trial with nearly 70 other men accused of having taken part in the killings.

Originally from Chad's south, he comes from the Ngambaye ethnic group and enjoys wide popularity among the predominantly Christian and animist populations of the south.

Those groups feel marginalised by the largely Muslim-dominated regime in the capital N'Djamena.

During the trial, Masra's lawyers argued that no concrete evidence against him had been presented to the court.

He went on hunger strike in jail for nearly a month in June, his lawyers said at the time.

Masra had left Chad after a bloody crackdown on his followers in 2022, only returning under an amnesty agreed in 2024.

News.Az