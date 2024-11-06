Chain collision kills 4, injures 3 in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four people were killed and three others injured on Wednesday in a chain traffic accident involving two cars and a tractor in Osmaniye province in southern Türkiye, News.Az reports citing state-run TRT broadcaster.

Three victims died at the scene, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, with one later succumbing to injuries despite medical efforts, said the report.Footage from TRT showed the vehicles reduced to twisted metal in the aftermath of the severe crash.An investigation into the accident has been launched, the report added.

News.Az