News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Victims
Tag:
Victims
Victims testify at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial
08 Dec 2025-21:45
Victims' statements heard at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial
02 Dec 2025-19:37
No life vests worn by victims in deadly Lake Tahoe boat capsizing
24 Jul 2025-13:15
Families of S Korea plane crash victims file complaint against 15 officials
14 May 2025-12:17
Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead are women and children, UN says
08 Nov 2024-20:29
Spain's government approves €10.6 billion aid package for flood victims
05 Nov 2024-23:39
Russian strike in Ukraine’s Kharkiv injures 21
22 Sep 2024-14:29
Israeli raid on southern Beirut suburb leaves 31 dead
21 Sep 2024-14:28
Ombudsperson: Azerbaijan has recorded 3,416 mine victims since 1991
04 Dec 2023-12:14
IOM Azerbaijan builds capacities to local lawyers to better assist victims of human trafficking and forced labor
07 Sep 2021-22:36
Latest News
APEMARS tops the best crypto presale list as BNB and LTC rise
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia in JF-17 jets-for-loans talks
Chinese vice premier stresses importance of wheat field management
18 injured in school coach, bus crash in southeast England
Türkiye repeats call for fair, lasting Ukraine peace at Paris talks
ICE officer kills Minneapolis driver during immigration operation
US to control Venezuela oil sales "indefinitely"
How BITS Pilani is shaping India’s future through innovation and research
US expands visa bond rule to 38 countries
Oil falls as US boosts Venezuela oil involvement
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31