Chairman of Slovak National Council arrives in Azerbaijan's Shusha
- 11 Jun 2022 15:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174270
- Politics
The parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman of Slovak National Council Boris Kollar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Azerbaijan's capital of culture Shusha city on June 11, Press and Public Relations of Parliament told News.az.
The guests have been accompanied by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Adil Aliyev and other officials.