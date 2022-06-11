Yandex metrika counter

Chairman of Slovak National Council arrives in Azerbaijan's Shusha

The parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman of Slovak National Council Boris Kollar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Azerbaijan's capital of culture Shusha city on June 11, Press and Public Relations of Parliament told News.az.

The guests have been accompanied by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Adil Aliyev and other officials.


