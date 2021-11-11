Chairman of Zaker Party of Bangladesh congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Zaker Party of Bangladesh Mostafa Amir Faisal sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day, News.Az reports.

The letter reads:

"On the occasion of the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, on the 8th of November, I would like to send my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, and to the people of Azerbaijan, on behalf of my party, Zaker Party Bangladesh (ZPB), and my very own self.

İ am very much confident that under Your Excellency’s judicious and astute leadership the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Azerbaijan will continue on its brilliant onward course of progress, development and peace in the coming years and the foreseeable future.

We have a long-standing, warm and friendly relationship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Bangladesh. I hope this affiliation will only broaden and grow into a bond far richer and enduring for years to come, and joint efforts from our two nations will promote and advance peace and prosperity in all the countries in our region in Asia.

I am confident that the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Zaker Party Bangladesh (ZPB) will be able to develop a splendid concord of cooperation and collaboration which will sustain and develop the convivial relationship between our two countries and our peoples.

My kindest regards and good wishes to Your Excellency for your good health, all the success of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), and greater prosperity and peace for your people and your great nation."

News.Az