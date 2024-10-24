Champions League: Liverpool stay undefeated, Barcelona seal impressive win over Bayern Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona claimed a convincing 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The match kicked off with an early goal from Raphinha just one minute in at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, News.Az reports.In the 11th minute, Harry Kane had a header that equalized for Bayern, but it was ruled offside. Kane later found the net with a volley in the 18th minute, assisted by Serge Gnabry, putting Bayern briefly in the lead.Barcelona responded with Robert Lewandowski scoring in the 36th minute, thanks to a setup from Fermin Lopez. Raphinha then extended the lead to 3-1 during stoppage time of the first half, finishing off a brilliant assist from Marc Casado.Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute, benefiting from a quick counter-attack assisted by Lamine Yamal.After Matchday 3, Barcelona sits in 10th place with six points, while Bayern is in 23rd with three points.In other matches, Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 win against Leipzig, with Darwin Núñez scoring the only goal in the 27th minute. Liverpool now has nine points, placing them second, while Leipzig remains at the bottom with zero points.Manchester City routed Sparta Prague 5-0, with Erling Haaland netting two goals. Phil Foden opened the scoring in the third minute, followed by goals from John Stones and Matheus Nunes, who converted a penalty. City is third in the standings with seven points, while Sparta Prague is 21st with four points.Aston Villa currently leads the standings with nine points on goal difference, ahead of Liverpool.

News.Az