UK to probe Paramount-Warner Bros mega deal

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The UK’s competition regulator is set to launch an investigation into the planned $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery in the coming weeks, according to the country’s antitrust watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it expects to begin a formal phase 1 review to assess whether the deal could harm competition in the film and television industries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The regulator said the entertainment sector contributes billions to the UK economy, making it important to evaluate whether large-scale studio consolidation could reduce competition or negatively affect consumers and creators.

The CMA has already invited industry feedback on the proposed merger, with a deadline set for April 27 as part of its preliminary assessment.

The announcement comes amid growing concern in Hollywood, where more than 1,000 writers, actors, and directors have signed an open letter opposing the deal.

Prominent signatories reportedly include actors such as Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, and Ben Stiller, who argue the merger could further strain an already challenged entertainment industry.

The deal, announced in February after a bidding war involving Netflix, would create one of the largest media groups in the world if approved.

Regulators in the UK and other jurisdictions are expected to play a key role in determining whether the merger proceeds, as global scrutiny of media consolidation continues to intensify.

News.Az