France, UK plan talks on Hormuz traffic, bypassing the US

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France and the UK are scheduled to meet this week to discuss efforts to reopen traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely halted due to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

The announcement comes as US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade on ships going in or out of Iranian ports, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the mission would be "separate from the warring parties".

"In the coming days, together with the United Kingdom, we will organise a conference with those countries prepared to contribute alongside us to a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait," Macron said Monday, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for oil and gas from the region.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran more than six weeks ago brought traffic through the strait to a standstill.

After ceasefire talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan ended in failure this weekend, US President Donald Trump ordered the US navy to carry out a blockade of traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting Monday afternoon.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade", without specifying which ones.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that Britain will not join.

News.Az