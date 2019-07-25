Champions League: Qarabag grab 1-1 away draw against Dundalk
- 25 Jul 2019 11:57
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 140383
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/champions-league-qarabag-grab-1-1-away-draw-against-dundalk Copied
Azerbaijani Qarabag have been held to a 1-1 draw by Irish Dundalk in the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Ireland.
Qarabag's Mahir Emreli put his side ahead with a 4th minute header.
The hosts' Patrick Hoban scored the equalizer in the 78th minute.
The return game will be played in Baku on July 31.
News.Az