Champions League: Qarabag grab 1-1 away draw against Dundalk

Azerbaijani Qarabag have been held to a 1-1 draw by Irish Dundalk in the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Ireland.

Qarabag's Mahir Emreli put his side ahead with a 4th minute header.

The hosts' Patrick Hoban scored the equalizer in the 78th minute.

The return game will be played in Baku on July 31.

News.Az

