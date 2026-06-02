Chancellor Friedrich Merz urges Israel to honor Lebanon truce

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Israel on Tuesday to strictly uphold its ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, arguing that maintaining the truce is an absolute necessity if current high-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran are to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, Merz stated that the German government is monitoring the volatile security situation in the region "with great concern" following a sharp, renewed escalation of cross-border violence, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The German government urgently calls upon Israel to observe the ceasefire agreed upon in April and to protect the civilian population in southern Lebanon," Merz declared. He explicitly tied the regional truce to broader geopolitical stability, adding, "This is particularly necessary at this moment to facilitate a breakthrough — including within the negotiations currently being conducted between US President Trump and the Iranian leadership."

While directing sharp warnings to Israel, the Chancellor simultaneously placed heavy pressure on militant factions operating out of Lebanese territory. Merz demanded that Hezbollah immediately halt its ongoing rocket and drone attacks targeting communities in northern Israel and fully comply with long-standing international mandates to disarm. "Hezbollah must cease attacking the people of Israel immediately and must lay down its arms," he stated.

Merz confirmed that Berlin remains in active, direct contact with both Israeli and Lebanese authorities to salvage the April 16 truce and preserve a pathway for direct bilateral talks. "We are doing everything within our power to contribute to de-escalation and to restore the ceasefire," the Chancellor emphasized.

News.Az