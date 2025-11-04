Channel Nine presenter Bob Puccetti dies aged 93

+ ↺ − 16 px

Channel Nine television personality Bob Puccetti has passed away at the age of 93 at his home in Tasmania, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Born in San Francisco, Puccetti became a beloved figure in South Australia’s late-night television scene, best known as the presenter of Mid Dawn on Channel 9 Adelaide during the 1980s. The popular program, which aired late at night, combined movies with advertisements for local businesses and developed a loyal following among viewers.

In addition to his television work, Puccetti had a successful career in radio, hosting breakfast shows on 5AA. Later, from 1992 until his retirement in 2007, he worked alongside his son Chris at The Look Photography Studios.

Puccetti’s charm and enduring contribution to South Australian media have left a lasting legacy among colleagues and audiences alike.

Daughter Rini Puccetti announced her father's death on Facebook on Monday.

"Bob passed away a few days ago at the grand old age of 93," she said.

"His media career included stints at The News, Channel 9, and 5AA with the late Bob Francis. He also played a key role in organising The Look of the Year Quest, a well-known modelling competition in Adelaide during the 1990s and early 2000s.

"He was universally liked by everyone who met him, and he genuinely loved people."

Puccetti died in Tasmania, after moving there later in life.

He is survived by eight children, 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

News.Az