Torrential rains from Tropical Depression Chantal triggered flash flooding across Orange County Sunday night, prompting emergency evacuations and road closures in Chapel Hill.

Dozens of residents were forced from their homes as water levels rose rapidly, particularly near Bolin and Booker Creeks. At Camelot Village, 20 people were rescued and displaced, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Emergency shelters were also needed for 18 residents at University Place's 900 Willow and 21 more at Airport Gardens.

Floodwaters submerged streets and vehicles, with Eastgate Mall and several businesses reporting significant damage. Roads including parts of Fordham Boulevard, Estes Drive, and East Franklin Street were shut down due to unsafe conditions.

People walk through floodwaters to leave Eastgate mall in Chapel Hill after flash flooding on Sunday, July 6. (Photo via Joe Nanney.)

Officials emphasized this was not a countywide evacuation, but urged residents in flood-prone areas to seek high ground and avoid travel. The flash flood warning remains in effect until 2 a.m., with a broader flood watch continuing through 6 a.m. Monday.

Power outages were reported throughout the county, and residents were reminded to contact their utility provider rather than 911 for service disruptions.

Further emergency updates are available on the Town of Chapel Hill’s website and Duke Energy’s outage map.

