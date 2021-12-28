Charity staff confirmed dead in Myanmar Christmas Eve massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

International humanitarian group Save the Children on Tuesday confirmed that two members of its staff were among the 35 people killed in the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar, blaming the attack on the military, AP reports.

It said the two staff members were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community.

“Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of International Humanitarian Law,” the group's chief executive, Inger Ashing, said in a statement.

“This is not an isolated event. The people of Myanmar continue to be targeted with increasing violence and these events demand an immediate response,” Ashing said.

Save the Children said it has been working in Myanmar since 1995, providing health care, food, education and child protection services. It said it has suspended operations in the region of the attack.

News.Az

News.Az