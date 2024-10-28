Charles Michel indicated that the November summit will shape the future of EU-Georgia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU leaders will determine the next steps in relations with Georgia at the informal summit to be held on November 8, the head of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

"After the parliamentary elections held in Georgia, I intend to include Georgia in the agenda of the informal summit of the EU to be held in Budapest. The November summit of the EU will assess the situation and determine the next steps in our relations with Georgia," Michel stressed.

News.Az