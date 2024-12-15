Chechen leader says missile strike on Kharkiv was revenge for attacks on Chechnya

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov stated that Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kharkiv in retaliation for drone attacks on Grozny reported on the morning of December 15.

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA) has reported that the missile hit the ground, News.Az reports citing the Pravda On the morning of 15 December, Ukrainian forces detected a high-speed target heading towards Kharkiv Oblast. Kharkiv OMA initially reported a strike in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv but later clarified that the missile had hit the ground, shattering windows in a nearby residential building.A woman, 48, was injured in the strike.Meanwhile, Kadyrov claimed that three drones had targeted Grozny. According to him, two were shot down, while the third "fell on the territory" of a base housing the Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON) riot police. He claimed that no injuries were reported.The Chechen leader added that he had information about areas of Ukrainian troop concentration but claimed he would only order strikes in response to further drone attacks.

News.Az