Chechen man planning attack detained on Syrian border

Chechen man suspected of planning an attack was detained on the Turkish-Syrian border, the Turkish General Staff said.

"Eighteen people, including 10 men, four women and four children were detained on April 4 during an attempt to illegally cross the border from Syria to Turkey in Kilis province. A native of Chechnya who was carrying 1.5 kilograms of an explosive substance, fuses and two grenades was among them," Sputnik cited the statement as saying.

The detainee was "intending to carry out attack in the region," the statement read.

