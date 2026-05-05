Chevron expands Mediterranean activities with exploration offshore Malta
Source: Xinhua
Chevron (CVX.N), opens new tab said on Tuesday it would search for oil and gas south of Malta, which lies between producing Mediterranean nations Libya, Italy and Tunisia but has not got any production itself yet, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Exploration studies will be based on existing data rather than newly drilled wells
Chevron's portfolio in the Mediterranean includes operating stakes in Israel's Leviathan and Tamar gas fields and the Aphrodite field being developed offshore Cyprus
Chevron also has exploration blocks offshore Greece and Egypt
U.S. rival Exxon (XOM.N), opens new tab has also been expanding its portfolio in the Mediterranean
By Faig Mahmudov