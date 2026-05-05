Chevron expands Mediterranean activities with exploration offshore Malta

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Chevron (CVX.N), opens new tab said on Tuesday it ​would search for oil ‌and gas south of Malta, which lies between ​producing Mediterranean nations ​Libya, Italy and Tunisia ⁠but has not ​got any production itself ​yet, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Chevron's portfolio in the Mediterranean includes ‌operating ⁠stakes in Israel's Leviathan and Tamar gas fields and the ​Aphrodite field ​being ⁠developed offshore Cyprus

Chevron also has ​exploration blocks offshore ​Greece ⁠and Egypt

U.S. rival Exxon (XOM.N), opens new tab has also been ⁠expanding ​its portfolio in ​the Mediterranean

News.Az