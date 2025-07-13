Chelsea defeats PSG and becomes the Champion in the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea FC delivered a stunning performance to claim the FIFA Club World Cup title, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in a commanding final held at King Fahd International Stadium, News.Az reports.

The Blues showcased their superiority from the outset, with a relentless high press and clinical finishing. The breakthrough came in the 18th minute, as Christopher Nkunku found the net with a powerful strike from outside the box, sending Chelsea fans into celebration.

PSG, despite fielding a star-studded lineup, struggled to gain momentum against Chelsea’s well-organized defense and midfield control. The second goal arrived just before halftime, with Raheem Sterling calmly slotting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma after a swift counterattack orchestrated by Enzo Fernández.

Chelsea sealed their dominance in the 72nd minute, when Reece James converted a perfectly delivered cross from Mykhailo Mudryk, putting the result beyond doubt.

The victory marks Chelsea’s second FIFA Club World Cup title, reaffirming their status among the world’s elite football clubs. Manager Mauricio Pochettino praised his team’s discipline and energy, calling it "a historic night for the club and its supporters."

Meanwhile, PSG were left to reflect on a missed opportunity, as their quest for international silverware continues.

With this win, Chelsea caps off a remarkable season and sets a high standard heading into the next campaign.

