Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk faces ban after alleged failed doping test
All Football
Ukrainian media outlet Tribuna reports that Chelsea and Ukraine national team player Mykhailo Mudryk has tested positive for a banned substance in his recent doping test (A-sample), News.az reports citing All Football.
The testing process for the B-sample has now been initiated, with results expected in the coming days.
If the B-sample also tests positive, Mudryk could face a suspension of up to four years.
Since the doping allegations surfaced, Mudryk has been excluded from Chelsea’s matchday squads. Notably, his last appearance was on November 28 in a UEFA Conference League match against Heidenheim, where he scored a goal. His final inclusion in a matchday squad was on December 1 against Aston Villa.
Since joining Chelsea, Mudryk has made a total of 73 appearances, contributing 19 goals and assists. The specific banned substance involved has not yet been disclosed, and further updates are awaited from official sources.
